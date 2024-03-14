Listen Live
Wallethub Study: Indiana Ranks 11th in Reliance on Federal Government for Money

Published on March 14, 2024

STATEWIDE–Indiana is one of the most dependent states on federal money, according to a new study from the financial website Wallethub.

They have Indiana ranked as the 11th most dependent state on federal money.

“Regardless of whether the distribution of federal funds is fair or not, living in one of the most federally dependent states can be beneficial for residents. For every dollar residents of the top states pay in taxes, they get several dollars back in federal funding, which often leads to higher-quality infrastructure, education, public health and more,” said Wallethub Analyst Cassandra Happe.

WalletHub compared the 50 states in terms of three key metrics: the return on taxes paid to the federal government, the share of federal jobs, and federal funding as a share of state revenue.

Indiana’s dependency rank for the people is 9th. As for the state government’s dependency on the federal government, that is ranked 22nd.

Alaska was ranked the most federally dependent state. It’s state government dependency rank was #1 and #4 for its residents.

New Jersey was ranked the least federally dependent state (#49 for residents dependency and #47 for state government dependency).

Close