Gov. Holcomb Signs Bill Banning Some Countries from Owning Indiana Land

Published on March 15, 2024

Holcomb 2024 Next Level Agenda

STATEWIDE — Countries considered potential enemies of the United States will no longer be able to buy land in Indiana, under most conditions.

Beginning July 1st, countries like China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba, and Venezuela cannot buy, lease, or acquire part of any land in Indiana or any land that’s located within a 10-mile radius of a military installation. There are certain exceptions to that rule, but by in large, the law keeps these foreign countries out of the conversation.

Farmland is also included in the law.

Governor Eric Holcomb signed the bill into law Friday.

