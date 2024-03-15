Listen Live
Win Tickets: Total Solar Eclipse Event at IMS

Published on March 15, 2024

Solar Eclipse Giveaway For Station: THE FAN on website

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Enter below to win tickets!

Are you ready for a once in a lifetime experience?!

There’s no better place to enjoy it than at the Racing Capital of the World!

Join the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and NASA on April 8, 2024, for the Total Solar Eclipse Event at IMS presented by Purdue University that will cross North America.

IMS will have an exciting day of programming and celebration planned as we partner with NASA as one of just a select few broadcast locations across the country and open our facility to the world for this incredible phenomenon.

