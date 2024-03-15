Sexxy Red Shuts Down Streamer Adin Ross’ Claims He Took Her To Pound Town

Popular NBA 2K and GTA V streamer Adin Ross is out here lying on his nuts, allegedly.

Sexxy Red viciously shut down a claim on X, formerly Twitter, that she had sex with streamer Adin Ross. Speaking with DJ Akademiks on Kick, Ross spilled the beans about the alleged sexual encounter.

“I wanna announce something, but I dunno if I should say it. I did f*** Sexyy Red. It was good. It was really good. She was kinda being the dominant one,” Ross said.

For whatever reason, Ross shared too much information regarding a moment he had while watching the “Pound Town” rapper’s “leaked” sex tape, revealing, “I jerked off to it, and that’s what made me hit her up. I’m being for real.”

Ummmmm, okay.

Getting wind of his comments, Sexxy Red, at first hilariously, confirmed the encounter, writing in her X post, “You paid me to take yo virginity & I did just that… next.”

But she wasn’t done. She immediately followed up with adamant denial the two had sex with each other, writing in another post, “SIKE you couldn’t touch me wit ah stick.”

What’s even more funny is now people don’t believe her and have been in her comments telling her it’s too late to take back her initial response.

Whatever the case, we will take Sexxy Red’s word on this, just on the account that men love to lie about this topic.

Adin Ross’ History Headass Behavior

Ross has been in the news a lot lately. After making some comments about the couple, he’s had to apologize to Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori.

Per HipHopDX:

“I have to apologize. This message is straight to Ye’s wife Bianca because I just got an email about it,” he said.

“When I said that I had money for Ye to come on stream from Kick and Stake, I wasn’t saying, ‘Nobody is throwing money these days,’ as far as like, nobody is paying him. Obviously, he’s Ye, one of the biggest artists of all time.

“But I mean streaming platforms. Nobody is throwing money to anyone these days. Except for Kick. That’s all I meant.”

He continued: “I would love to have Ye come on stream. The offer still stands. Kick said it. I spoke to them a week ago about it. And, I’m sorry. I’m sorry publicly, all right, Bianca? Mrs. West and Mr. West, I’m sorry. We would love to have you on Kick.”

Adin Ross is also associated with alleged sex trafficker and f**kboi Andrew Tate and, per NBC News reporting, helped get Tate arrested after blabbing out his location.

Welp.

Sexxy Red Shuts Down Streamer Adin Ross’ Claims He Took Her To Pound Town was originally published on hiphopwired.com