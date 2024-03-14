Listen Live
Police: Suspected Tornado in Randolph County

Published on March 14, 2024

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind.– A suspected tornado touched down in Winchester Thursday night.

State Police and storm spotters in the area say a mobile home park and the a Taco Bell were destroyed by the storm.

The National Weather Service says a “large and extremely dangerous” tornado was initially observed traveling west over Union City, located around 11 miles northwest of Greenville and traveling at 40 mph.

Homes in and near Selma, in eastern Delaware County, were also damaged and in some cases destroyed by the storm, according to witnesses.

Police haven’t given specifics about where the three people were when they died, but they continue to investigate.

 

 

