Wayne Township Medical Services Merging With IEMS Sunday

Published on March 14, 2024

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.

Source: Katifcam/Getty Images

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ind. — You may remember hearing about an approved plan to merge Wayne Township’s fire department and emergency services with those in Indianapolis. Well, part of that plan will be realized this weekend.

The Township’s Emergency Medical Services Division will officially join Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services (IEMS) Sunday morning. So, if you live in Wayne Township, you may be wondering what this means for you.

Essentially, you should still have access to the first responders, as the staff members and ambulances will not be moving. Responders will just work for the larger IEMS collective, instead of the Township.

Township Trustee Jeb Bardon says, “This is the right thing to do for our township financially and will guarantee our residents continue to have access to world-class emergency medical protection.”

It is not yet clear when the fire departments will merge.

