Listen Live
News

OJ da Juiceman Arrested Drug Trafficking Charges

OJ da Juiceman was a member of the 2010 XXL Freshmen class.

Published on March 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Waka Flocka In Concert - Detroit, MI

OJ da Juiceman, a past member of the XXL Freshmen class, was arrested earlier month in his home state of Georgia and subsequently arrested. Police found drugs and a handgun after pulling over OJ da Juiceman for speeding.

TMZ reports that OJ da Juiceman, 42, was pulled over for speeding in Coweta County, Ga. After giving a brief chase in his 2024 Ford Expedition, OJ, real name Otis Williams Jr., pulled off to the side where the discovery of cocaine and a 9mm handgun was made.

Along with the cocaine and other drugs charges, OJ also faces charges of fleeing cops, firearm possession, and failure to maintain his lane.

OJ was part of the 2010 XXL Freshmen class along with Nipsey Hu$$le, Wiz Khalifa, Pill, J. Cole, Freddie Gibbs, Jay Rock, Fashawn, Donnis, and Big Sean. He was once linked with Gucci Mane and his 1017 Brick Squad imprint before creating his independent label situation.

A court date has yet to be announced.

Photo: Getty

OJ da Juiceman Arrested Drug Trafficking Charges  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Cash Blast!

News

OJ da Juiceman Arrested Drug Trafficking Charges

Local

$50,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Fort Wayne About to Expire

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

Local

Southwest Airlines Hit with Delays and Cancellations in Indianapolis

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Cardi B and Offset’s Relationship Rollercoaster: From Breakups to Valentine’s Day Reunions

Celebrity News

Urban One Honors Attendees Speak On All Things Best In Black #UrbanOneHonors

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rachel Dolezal Fired From Tucson Teaching Position Over Onlyfans Account

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close