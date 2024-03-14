Eminem “Doomsday 2,” Busta Rhymes & Cool & Dre fr. Young Thug “OK” & More | Daily Visuals 3.13.24

A few weeks ago Eminem had older heads confused when he decided to rehash his old beef with Benzino on the track “Doomsday 2.” Although Zino is open to squashing his beef with Em in 2024, It doesn’t seem like the feeling is mutual.

Dropping off some new visuals for the aforementioned song, Eminem rocks some black and yellow attire (alone with the “Thunder” Air Jordan 4’s) as he strolls through a hospital that seems like it’s been rocked by a natural disaster while his rap peers such as Big Sean and Cordae appear to take on the adlib duties. Not gonna lie, we kinda feel bad for Benzino at this point.

Another Hip-Hop OG returns to show he’s still got enough bars to lock down a block and in his Young Thug assisted clip to “OK,” Busta Rhymes uses a cloud as his sofa high in the sky while utilizing some CGI magic to have the currently incarcerated Young Thug to spit his verse. Busta still got it, man.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from NBA YoungBoy featuring Herm Da Sheep, Maxo Kream, and more.

EMINEM – “DOOMSDAY 2”

BUSTA RHYMES & COOL & DRE FT. YOUNG THUG – “OK”

NBA YOUNGBOY FT. HERM DA SHEEP – “MY BOBO”

MAXO KREAM – “NO THEN YOU A HOE”

STARLITO – “WRITER’S BLOCK”

THE MUSALINI & SMOKE DZA – “EYE OF THE STORM”

NICE – “ON THE QUICK SIDE”

TRF BAMRICH – “GRIM REAPER”

SY ARI DA KID – “OUTSIDE LOOKING IN”

