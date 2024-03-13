Listen Live
Beech Grove Dad Gets Probation After Son Seen in Video with Gun

Beech Grove Dad Gets Probation After Son Seen in Video with Gun

Published on March 13, 2024

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — A father whose young child was seen on video with a handgun is accepting a plea agreement. Shane Osborne pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent and had two other charges dismissed. Osborne was sentenced to probation for the offense. This comes after a video of his 4-year-old son carrying a handgun at an apartment complex in Beech Grove in 2023. The incident went viral because Osborne’s arrest was on the live TV show “On Patrol: Live On Reelz”.

 

The post Beech Grove Dad Gets Probation After Son Seen in Video with Gun appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

