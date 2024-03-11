Listen Live
Three Teenagers Detained In Gun Store Break-In

Published on March 11, 2024

Source: PHOTO: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Three teenagers have been detained by police after they were caught trying to break into a gun store.

That’s according to IMPD who say they were called to the Indy Arms Academy along 55th Street on the north side. When they got there they started looking into an alarm that went off at the gun store.

Later on, an officer spotted a vehicle they believed to be involved in the break-in. That car turned out to be stolen so the cops moved in and detained three teenagers inside.

Police are still looking into the whole incident. So far no arrests have been made.

