Indiana School Criticized for Requiring Student to Remove American Flag from Truck

Cameron Blasek, a senior at East Central High School in St. Leon, was called into the principal’s office on Thursday.

Published on March 11, 2024

American Flag Waves Against a Blue Sky Background

Source: (Photo: C5Media/Getty Images)

ST. LEON, Ind. (WISH) — A high school in southeastern Indiana came under fire on Thursday after forcing a student to remove an American flag from his vehicle.

The student’s mother relayed the events in a social media post.

Cameron Blasek, a senior at East Central High School in St. Leon, was called into the principal’s office on Thursday and was told to remove the flag or be written up for insubordination.

The post says that after being told to take the flag off his truck, he pulled out the school’s handbook and “pointed out that nowhere in the handbook does it mention the word flag or that you can not have a flag on your vehicle.”

Blasek also cited federal law, which says it is legal to fly the American flag as long as safety laws are followed.

Following the incident, around two dozen students rallied behind Blasek, showing up at the school with American flags on their vehicles.

The school later reversed the decision.

The post Indiana School Criticized for Requiring Student to Remove American Flag from Truck appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

