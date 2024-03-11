Listen Live
New Trial Date for the Delphi Murders Case

Published on March 11, 2024

The Monon High Bridge

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — The Delphi murders case trial start date has been moved yet again, but this time its earlier than expected.

In a motion granted Monday, Special Judge Fran Gull has accepted the speedy trial request from attorneys Andrew Baldwin and Brad Rozzi, whom last week asked for suspect Richard Allen to be put on trial within 70 days of the request. The trial start date is now May 13th, instead of October 15th. The trial is expected to last from May 13th to May 31st.

While this is a victory for the defense, who’ve requested a speedy trial in the past, it should be remembered that the trial start date has been delayed or adjusted several times in the past. It’s likely this could happen again.

Allen is back in court for another hearing on March 18th.

This article will be updated as more information is made available.

