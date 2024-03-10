Bennedict Mathurin Suffers Torn Labrum, Out For the Season

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers announced on Saturday that Guard Bennedict Mathurin would be out for the rest of the season after suffering a torn labrum in their win against the Dallas Mavericks last Tuesday.

At the time the Pacers were hoping the injury would be minor, but in their announcement the team revealed that Mathurin’s right shoulder injury would require surgery.

Mathurin exited Saturday’s game against the Mavericks with 19 points, 0 rebounds, and 0 assists.

He will be getting treated next week in Los Angeles and is expected to make a full recovery in time for next season.

The Pacers are in action again today against the Orlando Magic at 6:00 p.m. They currently sit at 8th in the Eastern Conference.

