Record-Breaking $2M Donation to Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers showed incredible kindness and support at Thursday night’s Celebration of Caring Gala. They donated $2 million to the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital, setting a new record.

This brings the total funds raised for the new Women and Children’s Tower at Ascension St. Vincent to over $20 million. Their generosity is making a significant impact on the healthcare of children and families in need.

“This $23 million dollars raised tells me people here care just as much as I do about families in Indiana getting the care they need and look, we can’t do this alone,” said Peyton Manning. ” Tonight we’re really feeling the love from donors in Indiana. So it’s a special feeling, it’s a great accomplishment but there’s still more work to be done.”

This tower will be essential to the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital, providing a state-of-the-art neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) with 109 private rooms. It will also have special “couplet” rooms, allowing mothers and their infants to receive care together.

“He [Peyton Manning] has been involved in every aspect of us providing care in the community, raising money so we can provide care in the community that we wouldn’t otherwise be able to, raising money for programs, raising money for the new Women’s Tower,” Kevin Speer, CEO, Ascension St. Vincent.

This tower is one of the three construction projects announced in May 2021, part of a $325 million expansion.

Thousands of guests attended the Celebration of Caring Gala at the JW Marriott Indianapolis Thursday evening, including former teammates of Peyton Manning, Dallas Clark, Austin Collie, Pat McAfee, Anthony Gonzalez, and Brandon Stokley.

