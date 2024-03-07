MSCHF Taps Spike Lee To Rock MSCHF 2×4 Boot

MSCHF, the Brooklyn-based art collective that landed on many radars with the release of their Big Red Boot just dropped a new boot that’s sure to get people talking once more. Tapping legendary Brooklyn native Spike Lee, MSCHF is set to release its new 2X4 Boot that is most certainly a riff on a classic boot beloved by many in New York and abroad.

As spotted on Nice Kicks, it appears that the MSCHF 2X4 Boot is an elaborate return shot at VF Corp, the company that owns Timberland. According to the outlet, the 2X4 Boot is in response to VF Corp taking legal measures to halt the sale of the brand’s Wavy Baby shoe collaboration with Tyga, which took the classic Vans silhouette and added some wavy flair. Max B would’ve loved these sneakers, if you catch our drift.

The latest from MSCHF is a continuation of the brand’s satirical outlook as the brand pokes fun at Timberland, owned by VF Corp, which also serves as the parent company for Vans.

Vans successfully won an appeal to prevent MSCHF from selling its “Wavy Baby” shoes and the Brooklyn-based art collective has returned to troll Vans’ parent company, VF Corp, with a knock-off boot of its subsidiary Timberland brand.

The 2X4 Boot drops on March 19 and retails for $400. We expect this one to have a nice run similar to the Big Red Boot and the backstory is one for the ages.

