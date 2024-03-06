Young M.A “Bloody,” Free Nationals, A$AP Rocky & Anderson .Paak “Gangsta” & More | Daily Visuals 3.6.24

When that video clip of a visibly struggling Young M.A hit social media a few years back, fans feared that the Brooklyn rapper had traveled down a road she wouldn’t be able to come back from, but luckily M.A seems to be back to her old and vibrant self and is out to remind everyone she’s capable of being the problem she was once predicted to be.

Dropping off a new visual for her cut “Bloody,” a healthier looking Young M.A takes to the night with her team behind her and takes over a block to drop her bars, smoke some bud and bust some moves as they enjoy the nightlife that many are scared of indulging in. That’s that Brooklyn ish.

Back in broad daylight, Free Nationals, A$AP Rocky and Anderson .Paak know a thing or two about keeping it gully too and in their clip to “Gangsta,” they have children take on their adult roles and have them live out their lives as they spit it with a weird twist or two. Hella entertaining.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Propain featuring Freddie Gibbs and Devin The Dude, Saigon, and more.

YOUNG M.A – “BLOODY”

FREE NATIONALS, A$AP ROCKY & ANDERSON .PAAK – “GANGSTA”

PROPAIN FT. FREDDIE GIBBS & DEVIN THE DUDE – “ALWAYS DOWN”

SAIGON – “WE DON’T NEED YOU MUTH*****A”

PUREST GHOSTIN – “LIGHTS OUT”

BUDDY – “LIKE THIS”

SKYZOO & THE OTHER GUYS – “GIVE YOU ANYTHING”

GLAMMA ROSE – “IN THE HEAT”

ICEBIRDS – “ME”

AFN PESO – “WHERE I’M FROM”

