Ice Spice began teasing the release of her debut studio album starting last year, and now her millions of fans can breathe a sigh of relief. The “Munch (Feelin’ U)” star says she’s done recording her Y2K album, sharing the news via social media.

Ice Spice, who turned 24 at the top of the year, burst onto the scene in 2022 with “Munch” dominating airwaves and social media channels. Ice’s drill-influenced flow endeared her to listeners within her generation and propelled her as a star to watch.

After gaining success with producer RiotUSA, the pair connected again with the hit tracks “In Ha Mood” and “Princess Diana” which all appeared on Ice Spice’s 2023 EP, Like..?

Via Instagram, Ice shared a pair of images as she showed off her signature red curls, jean skirt, and platform heels. The post’s caption reads, “i finished recording y2k the album ^.^” but gave no other indication of what to expect on the project. Ice is currently enjoying the run of her new single “Think U The Sh*t (Fart)” although it isn’t known if it will be featured on the full-length project.

A release date for Y2K wasn’t revealed but should be expected soon.

Congratulations to Ice Spice.

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Ice Spice Confirms Debut LP ‘Y2K’ Is Complete was originally published on hiphopwired.com