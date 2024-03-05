FISHERS, Ind.–An employee at an elementary school in Fishers was arrested Tuesday morning for having a concealed firearm on school property.

The Fishers Police Department says that someone reported to them that a Food Services Staff member brought the concealed firearm to Hoosier Road Elementary.

“Swift action was taken, with school resource officers promptly responding to the school to secure the firearm. The individual in question was taken into custody without incident by the Fishers Police Department. It’s important to emphasize that no students were involved, and there was never any imminent threat to safety,” said Fishers Police in a news release on Tuesday.

Indiana State Law and Hamilton Southeastern School Board Policy both say firearms are strictly prohibited in school buildings.

They say this is also another example of the importance of our “See Something, Say Something” culture. They urge you to report anything you may see that could be deemed unsafe.

They expect to release more information on Wednesday.

The post Fishers Police: Elementary School Staff Member Arrested After Bringing Gun to Campus appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Fishers Police: Elementary School Staff Member Arrested After Bringing Gun to Campus was originally published on wibc.com