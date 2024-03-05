Caitlyn Clark Adds Gainbridge Sponsorship

DES MOINES– Iowa basketball superstar Caitlin Clark is adding another major national sponsor as her college career winds up.

Gainbridge, the Indianapolis-based insurance and investments company, is signing Clark as a “brand ambassador” to a multi-year sponsorship, the Des Moines Register confirmed on Tuesday morning.

While terms of the deal are confidential. Gainbridge is the title sponsor of the Indianapolis 500, Gainbridge signage also adorns Colton Herta’s car in the NTT INDYCAR Series, and has the naming rights to the building in which Clark’s future WNBA team plays in downtown Indianapolis, which is also home to the NBA’s Indiana Pacers.

The Indiana Fever, who have the No. 1 pick in the April 15 WNBA Draft, host the New York Liberty in their season opener May 16 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

