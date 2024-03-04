NWS: Watch Out For Rain and Hail in Indiana on Tuesday

STATEWIDE–Rain is expected to fall across Indiana on Tuesday.

“We’ll have some showers and thunderstorms mainly late Monday through the day Tuesday. We could have thunderstorms with locally heavy rain and small hail on Tuesday. This is a big cold front, so it’s going to get the whole state,” said Chad Swain, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Swain says temperatures will also be dropping as the week goes with highs expected to be in the 50s on Wednesday and Thursday.

“Rain chances also linger into Wednesday morning, but if that happens, it would just be a few showers. Then rain chances return Thursday night into the weekend,” said Swain.

Swain says the Weather Service will have a better idea of how much rain will be moving in this weekend once we get closer.

“But this is a reminder that you need to be prepared for March. We can go from winter weather to severe weather within a few days,” said Swain.

You can hear the full interview with Swain below.

