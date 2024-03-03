Broken Headlight Leads To Woman Being Charged With Dealing Meth

ORANGE COUNTY, IND. — Early Saturday morning Indiana State Police say they stopped a woman who was driving on US-150 with a broken headlight.

Officers pulled over Amy Buchanan of Paoli, Indiana and while speaking with her began to investigate potential drugs located in her vehicle.

ISP would locate five grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, legend drugs, controlled substances, paraphernalia, digital scales, and baggies. Buchanan also had an open container in the vehicle, which police cited her for.

She was arrested and transported to the Orange County jail where she was preliminarily charged with three felonies. Dealing Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of a Legend Drug.

Legend Drugs are defined in the state of Indiana as “any human drug required by federal law or regulation to be dispensed only by a prescription.” according to Indiana Code 25-26-14-7.

