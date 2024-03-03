Listen Live
Overnight Fire in Martinsville Kills Two

Published on March 3, 2024

MARTINSVILLE — According to the Morgan County Coroner’s Office, two people are dead following an overnight fire in Martinsville.

The Martinsville Fire Department responded to South Outer Dr. near I-69. just before 5:45 a.m. The fire was inside of a mobile home.

MFD initial search of the scene found that multiple pets had died as well.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

