Bremen Man Charged With Bringing Guns, Drugs To School Wrestling Event

ROCHESTER, Ind. — A man is in jail in northern Indiana after a gun he brought to a school wrestling event in Rochester went off.

The incident happened at a wrestling invitational at Rochester High School. Fulton County sheriff’s deputies say a school resource officer at the event was tipped off by someone about a loud noise coming from the crowd.

After looking into the incident, they figured out that Scott Yeager, 44, was in the crowd with a backpack that had two loaded handguns inside.

Investigators say Yeager was careless with one of the guns and that the gun went off inside the backpack. He also had some illegal drugs including meth, cocaine, and pot. Finally, he also had a knife in his backpack.

No one was hurt when the gun went off.

Yeager was taken into custody by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of a firearm on school property, criminal recklessness with a firearm, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of a knife on school property.

