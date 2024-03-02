VAN BUREN, Ind. — A man has been arrested after police say he threatened and trafficked a woman and her daughter.
Police say Gregory Marsh met the Venezuelan woman online, so he sponsored a work VISA in order to get her and her daughter to the U.S. But, once they arrived, officers believe he repeatedly threatened them with injury or deportation.
Marsh was arrested in Van Buren Friday morning and taken to the Grant County Jail. He is now facing charges for crimes including the promotion of human sexual trafficking and criminal confinement.
If you believe someone is being trafficked, call 9-1-1, the National Human Trafficking Hotline, or the Indiana Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline. Find other resources and learn more here.
National Human Trafficking Hotline
Phone: 888-373-7888
Indiana Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline
Phone: 1-800-800-5556
The post Man Arrested on Trafficking, Other Charges appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Man Arrested on Trafficking, Other Charges was originally published on wibc.com
-
Cash Blast!
-
Take Our Music Survey To Win $250 Plus Janet Jackson & Nelly tickets
-
Melanin Magic: Black History Month Honorees 2024
-
#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40
-
Indy Hot Spots With WTLCFM!
-
Miki Howard Reveals Who SHE Believes is Her "Baby Daddy"--MJ? Joe Jackson? Or Neither?
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Make Mondays Magical with WTLC's Cash Blast Contest!