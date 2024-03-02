Library Branches Now Have More Braille Books

INDIANAPOLIS — If you have a child who is blind or visually impaired, you may be relieved to know that many Indianapolis Public Library locations have added new Braille books to their collections.

The children’s books can be reserved online if they are not present at your local branch. Continue reading for a list of branches that will have the new titles on their shelves.

And, if you are interested in learning Braille, find more information about becoming certified here.

Branches With Braille Titles:

Central Library

College Avenue

Fort Ben

Franklin Road

Glendale

Lawrence

Nora

