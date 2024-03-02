Listen Live
The Murder of a 5-year-old Found in a Suitcase Getting National Attention Again

Published on March 2, 2024

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — The murder of a 5-year-old found in a suitcase in 2022 is getting national attention. “In Pursuit with John Walsh” is in Southern Indiana covering the story, in hopes that the mother of the boy can be located. Cairo Jordan was found in Washington County in a suitcase in April of 2022. Dawn Coleman, a friend of Jordan’s mother, is serving a 30-year sentence for conspiracy to commit murder. Dejuane Anderson is still wanted for murder by police and may be in the Los Angeles area.

