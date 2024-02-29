Celebrating 2024’s Leap Day Babies

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time in four years, hospitals around the state area are celebrating the births of Leap Day babies!
Ascension St. Vincent announced that 12 babies had been born at their facilities as of 2 p.m. Thursday, but they were expecting about 22 total to arrive throughout the day.
These births are somewhat rare, as they only occur once every 1,461 days. The medical group noted, “We congratulate our Leap Day families and babies on their special day!”
And, as of 4 p.m., Eskenazi Health Labor & Delivery had helped bring five Leap Day babies into the world, with a “few more” expected before the end of the day.
While these children will, of course, be able to celebrate their birthdays annually, they will *technically* not turn one year old until 2028! Learn more about Leap Years here.
