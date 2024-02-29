Red Bull Dance Your Style Is Ready To Take It Back To The Floor In 2024

Red Bull Dance Your Style, the all-styles dance competition returns to the dance floor this year via four regional qualifier events that start next month in the United States. This year, the global contest will host the World Final in India later this year.

Dance Your Style will host regional qualifiers in Chicago, Memphis, Boston, and Los Angeles before hosting the National Final in Atlanta. As always, the all-styles competition means just that as all dance styles will get a platform including breaking, house, footwork, popping, turfing, and more. How the dance competition stands out is that instead of planned routines, the competitors do their best to outdo each other while trying to win over the crowd, who stand as the judges in place of a panel before advancing to the next round.

One of the beautiful things about Dance Your Style is the fact dancers from all manner of backgrounds join together and show up for one another despite the competitive nature of the event. As 2022 USA champion David “The Crown” Stalter shares, this is an event for the community and a chance of a lifetime.

“Red Bull Dance Your Style is an essential platform for the dance community. It takes dance battles to the next level, giving dancers of any background a space to show off their unique style and connect with other artists from around the world. It’s a genuine celebration of different cultures,” The Crown shared in a statement. “It also allows the audience to appreciate the improvisational nature of battling and makes them feel like they are part of the experience through crowd voting.”

After the National Final in Atlanta, the winners from each of the various global competitions around the world will face off at the World Final in Mumbai, India in November. We’ll share the full schedule of United States qualifier events, along with ways to find out more about the competition below.

Hip-Hop Wired has attended some past events and we strongly suggest you check out the competition in your respective regions if possible. There is nothing in the world quite like it. To the dancers, we wish you all the best.

Check out the schedule below.

April 20: Red Bull Dance Your Style North (Chicago) Regional Qualifier

April 27: Red Bull Dance Your Style South (Memphis) Regional Qualifier

May 4: Red Bull Dance Your Style East (Boston) Regional Qualifier

May 11: Red Bull Dance Your Style West (Los Angeles) Regional Qualifier

May 16-19: Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final and Weekender USA in Atlanta

November 9: Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final in Mumbai, India

For further information about the event, click here.

—

Photo: Red Bull

Red Bull Dance Your Style Is Ready To Take It Back To The Floor In 2024 was originally published on hiphopwired.com