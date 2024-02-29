INDIANAPOLIS — Many police departments on college campuses are having to adapt in order to stay on top of any crime that is happening or may happen on their campus.

In the case of the University of Indianapolis, police there are going all in on acquiring more and more new technology to keep students and faculty safe. The push comes as violent crime appears to be on the rise at other college campuses across the U.S.

A student who was jogging on the campus of the University of Georgia was murdered late last week. This past Saturday a wrestler at the University of Kentucky is said to have been killed by a teammate.

To get ahead of any crime that may happen, UIndy Police Chief Brandon Pate told WISH-TV they are putting more special cameras all around campus.

“We’ve had incidences where we’ve had people come on campus with a warrant,” he said. “They didn’t know they had a warrant, but the system notifies us, ‘Hey, the individual that’s registered to this vehicle has a warrant.’ We can go an intercept and say, ‘Hey, we need to go and speak to you.’”

The Flock Safety cameras have special license plate readers that notify police of those warrants. They are also investing in traditional security cameras in more places and a few more emergency call boxes around campus.

“Press a button, and it immediately hooks to an officer’s radio. It will tell us the call box, the number of the call box, the location, and the individual who pressed the button is able to speak and tell us what emergency they are having,” Pate said.

Finally, they have closed off certain streets to make it more difficult for drivers trying to evade the cops from escaping.

One thing they encourage students to do when coming on campus is to sign up for Watchdog Alerts. It’s an app on your phone that allows you to share your locations and alerts about any crime. It’s similar to a system used by Indiana University.

The post UIndy Goes All In On New Tech To Keep Students, Staff Safe On Campus appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

UIndy Goes All In On New Tech To Keep Students, Staff Safe On Campus was originally published on wibc.com