WASHINGTON – A couple from Indiana was sentenced Tuesday on a felony charge related to their breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021.

Arthur Reyher, 38, of Brownsburg was given eight months in prison and three years of supervised release. He also has to pay $2,000 in restitution along with serving 200 hours of community service.

Jessica Reyher received a 90-day sentence with three years of supervised release. She also has to pay $2,000 in restitution and will be on supervised release after her 90 days are up.

The couple pleaded guilty to a felony offense of obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder November 6th, 2023.

Court documents say the couple traveled to the capital from Brownsburg Indiana for the “Stop the Steal” rally on January 6th.

They Reyhers later entered the restricted perimeter at the West front. Rioters eventually forced their way into the Lower West Terrace Tunnel. Court documents the Reyhers followed and were seen pushing police officers on multiple occasions.

They were each arrested March 15th, 2023. They were sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Reggie B. Walton.

The post Brownsburg Couple Sentenced for their Role in January 6th Capitol Riot appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Brownsburg Couple Sentenced for their Role in January 6th Capitol Riot was originally published on wibc.com