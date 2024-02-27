Listen Live
Zoo to Offer Behind-the-Scenes Access to New Rhino Baby

Published on February 27, 2024

Image of Rhino Zenzele and New Her Calf

Source: Photo Courtesy of the Indianapolis Zoo / Indianapolis Zoo Public Relations

INDIANAPOLIS — You may remember hearing about the birth of a rhino calf at the Indianapolis Zoo. Soon, you will have the opportunity to meet the newborn before she fully moves into the rhino exhibit.

You will be able to meet mom Zenzele and her baby girl as part of the Rhino Adventure: Mom & Baby Special Edition. This is one of many Animal Adventures, which provide special access to some of the zoo’s creatures.

The “behind-the-scenes sneak peek” of the rhinos will be available from April 11th through June 9th. Tickets will cost $125 per person.

Schedule your visit and learn more here.

