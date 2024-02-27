Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

Are you tired of mundane Mondays? Not anymore because 106.7 WTLC is bringing you the ultimate cure for the Monday blues – we’ve extended the Cash Blast Contest to Mondays.
Here’s how it works: Simply head over to WTLCFM.com and enter daily for your shot at winning the cash. Tune in to 106.7 WTLC at 8:55 AM every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and especially on Thousand Dollar Thursday, to hear the contest play time of the day.
If you hear your name announced, you’ve got 10 minutes to call (317) 634-1075 and claim your cash. So, make sure to lock that number in your phone.
You got this!
