Letitia James Is Holding Powerful, Corrupt White Men Accountable During Black History Month

From the moment Letitia James assumed office in January 2019, she made it clear that she would not shy away from confronting powerful figures who take advantage of the law, regardless of their stature. Her commitment to justice and accountability has led her to take on some of the most high-profile cases in recent memory.

James’ pursuit of Donald Trump has been relentless and multifaceted. In 2022, she spearheaded investigations into various aspects of Trump’s financial dealings, ranging from tax fraud, deceptive business practices, and other potential legal violations connected to his businesses. The lawsuit aimed to hold Trump and his organization accountable for years of financial fraud and illegal conduct and in early February, the New York Attorney General was delivered a big win.

In a landmark ruling earlier this month, Judge Arthur Engoron ordered former President Trump to pay $355 million in damages after being found guilty of engaging in fraudulent business practices spanning decades. With interest factored in, the total penalty soared to over $450 million. The financial consequences continue to mount for Trump, with more than $100,000 in interest accruing daily, James noted on Feb. 23.

The fierce Attorney General has been keeping a tally of Trump’s ever-growing payments since then and she’s ready to seize his lucrative properties if he fails to pay his whopping fine.

“If he does not have funds to pay off the judgment, then we will seek judgment enforcement mechanisms in court, and we will ask the judge to seize his assets,” told ABC reporter Aaron Katersky during a recent interview, according to the Associated Press.

James was handed another victory on Saturday in her trial against the NRA.

On Feb. 24, the jury in the case against the National Rifle Association (NRA) and three of its current and former senior leaders delivered a verdict, holding two officials of the organization accountable for breaking the law. According to New York Attorney General Letitia James, the jury determined that Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre and former Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer Wilson “Woody” Phillips engaged in financial misconduct and corruption while overseeing the organization, the Mid Hudson News reported.

Specifically, the jury found that LaPierre exploited his position for personal gain, directing lucrative contracts to friends and family members. This included extravagant spending on travel, private jets, luxury clothing, and more, amounting to a cost of $5.4 million to the NRA. As a result, LaPierre has been ordered to pay $4.35 million in damages and faces removal from his position within the NRA due to his violations.

Additionally, the jury determined that the NRA mishandled charitable funds and violated state laws protecting whistleblowers. “This verdict is a major victory for the people of New York and our efforts to stop the corruption and greed at the NRA,” said Attorney General James following the court order.

“For years, Wayne LaPierre used charitable dollars to fund his lavish lifestyle, spending millions on luxury travel, expensive clothes, insider contracts, and other perks for himself and his family. LaPierre and senior leaders at the NRA blatantly abused their positions and broke the law. But today, after years of rampant corruption and self-dealing, Wayne LaPierre and the NRA are finally being held accountable,” she added.

James’ historic court wins come just in time for Black History Month — and we love to see it.

