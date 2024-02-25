Police Respond to Second Homicide at Same Apartment Complex in a Week

INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday around 2:00 a.m., IMPD say they responded to the 3800 block of Gable Lane Dr. on the northwest side after reports of a person shot.

The victim was found in the parking lot of The Residence at White River Apartments. Officers arrived to find an adult male near a vehicle with gunshot wounds. Medics arrived on the scene, but the individual was pronounced dead shortly after.

Homicide detectives started an investigation shortly after, they noted that this was the second homicide at this same apartment complex in the past week. Police do not believe there is any relation between the two shootings at this time but are still investigating any possible connection.

The previous homicide took place on February 21st, after a car crashed into a van. There police arrived just a block away at the 3900 block of Gable Lane Dr. One adult male was outside of the driver’s side door with a gunshot wound. They were also pronounced dead on the scene.

The name of the victim in Sunday’s shooting has yet to be released, pending notification of next-of-kin.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is encouraged to call crime stoppers Indianapolis or the IMPD Homicide Office.

