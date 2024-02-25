CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A welfare check on an armed man in Clark County ended with a police officer firing their weapon and striking the man at least once, state police say.

The officer who fired their weapon was placed on administrative leave following the incident. The identities of the officer and the man have not been released.

Indiana State Police announced their investigation on Saturday evening. Around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, the Charlestown Police Department received a request to perform a welfare check on a man in an unknown location. Investigators also learned that the man was possibly armed.

After a half-hour’s search, officers found the man’s vehicle in a parking lot at the Nine Penny Branch Nature Preserve in Clark County.

Charlestown police, along with Indiana Conservation Officers and Clark County sheriff’s deputies, began looking for the man in the nature preserve, eventually finding him on a trail inside.

ISP says when officers approached the man, he was holding a handgun, and at some point, a Charlestown police officer fired their gun at least once, hitting the man

Police immediately provided the man medical aid until medics arrived to transport him to a hospital. The man’s injuries were said to be nonlife-threatening.

The post ISP: Armed Man Shot by Charlestown Police During Welfare Check at Nature Preserve appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

ISP: Armed Man Shot by Charlestown Police During Welfare Check at Nature Preserve was originally published on wibc.com