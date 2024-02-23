STATEWIDE – You may remember hearing about efforts to “forgive” many Americans’ student loans. Well, for more than 3,000 Hoosiers, the dream of cancelled debt is becoming a reality.

The Biden Administration recently announced that the SAVE plan – short for Saving on a Valuable Education – will help about 3,300 Hoosiers and address $26 million in debt.

But, to be eligible for this forgiveness, Hoosiers had to meet certain criteria. The plan assists those who have borrowed $12,000 at most and have been repaying debts for at least a decade.

Still, this news comes as a relief to many who have been working to afford a college education long after earning a degree. Learn more about the SAVE plan here.

The post Many Hoosiers to Have Student Loan Debt Cancelled appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Many Hoosiers to Have Student Loan Debt Cancelled was originally published on wibc.com