Front Row Fabulous: Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, & More Sit Pretty At Prada

The front row at Prada’s Fall-Winter 2024 Womenswear Milan presentation was popping. But we would expect nothing less from the buzzy celebrity Italian brand.

Spotted in their most fashionable Prada fits were some of Black Hollywood’s top slaying “IT girls.” Cameras caught Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, and Amandla Stenberg, to name a few. All were there to see Prada’s latest collection, “Instinctive Romance,” which, according to fashion insiders, did not disappoint.

Keep scrolling for more details.

We are loving Yara Shahidi’s hot ‘Prada’ pants.

Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi had one of the sexiest and most sophisticated ensembles of the night. She wore a white button-up blouse with silver eyelet details and high-waisted black shorts. Over the top of her blouse, she donned a dark charcoal cardigan with silver studded details. The studded embroidery across Yara’s cardigan was absolutely stunning. On her ears dangled small Cartier hoops. Jason Bolden styled the Harvard graduate’s look.

Matching the ornate details of Yara’s fit were glam hair and makeup. She styled her hair in a sleek V-parted low ponytail. Her makeup shined with silver glitter shadow and nude lips.

Get into Yara’s face card – on permanent ‘do not decline’ – with a natural glow and flare lashes.

Tracee Ellis Ross makes (finger) waves at Prada.

Tracee Ellis Ross was also spotted sitting pretty at Prada. As a frequent brand wearer, she took an unexpected, non-traditional approach to the night’s fashions. Instead of sleek couture and sharp lines, Tracee’s look was oversized and whimsy.

Diana’s daughter paired a dark blue sheer skirt with a green and white fringe blouse. Topping off the elevated workwear was a tan and brown Prada military-style coat with multiple pockets and compartments. The outerwear gave chic trucker vibes. Tracee picked up the earthy tones of her jacket with brown pointy Prada pumps.

Adding to the out-of-the-box look was Tracee’s hair and makeup. She donned 2000s-style glossy finger waves in a side part and bright eye shadow.

Watch Prada’s Fall-Winter 2024 Womenswear show at Milan Fashion Week.

Yara and Tracee were among many fashionistas watching the newest Prada presentation on February 22. The runway show included 58 looks. The collection displayed multicolored bows, structured blazers, floral velvet, and bright cardigans.

See it below.

RELATED

JT Gives The Girlies An Angelic Eyeshadow Moment In Milan That Will Become The Next Trend

Tracee Ellis Ross Gets Festive In A Willy Chavarria Suit

Yara Shahidi Stunned In Dior During Paris Fashion Week

Front Row Fabulous: Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, & More Sit Pretty At Prada was originally published on hellobeautiful.com