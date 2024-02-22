Highland Man Sentenced for Stealing Mail

HAMMOND, Ind. — If you had been expecting that birthday check from grandma in the mail and never received it, it may have been stolen by a Highland man.

According to the Department of Justice, Nurldon Green III is facing more than two years in prison for stealing people’s mail in 2022. He was able to do so by posing as an employee of the U.S. Postal Service (USPS).

Police believe he pretended to work for the USPS, during which time he took various types of mail, including checks intended for Hoosiers. When arrested, he had about 60 pieces of stolen mail in his possession.

After prison, Green will face another two years of supervised release.

