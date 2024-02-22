Chlöe is Up NEXT! | Urban One Honors

Chloe Bailey, known mononymously as Chlöe, entered the entertainment industry and took it by storm!

The singer, songwriter, producer and actress rose to fame as a member of the critically acclaimed musical duo Chloe x Halle, alongside her sister. But since she stepped into the spotlight with her hit single, “Have Mercy,” in 2021, she’s confidently forged her own path as a solo artist and creator.

We’ve watched her growth from child star to global icon, and that’s one of the reasons why we are excited to acknowledge her as our 2024 Urban One Honors Generation Next honoree.

Widely recognized as a protégé to Beyoncé, Chlöe is now also admired for her beauty, creativity and talent.

Not to mention, she has an unapologetic approach to life and the industry, despite any negative comments and chatter on social media and blogs.

Chlöe has surely made a name for herself – everyone know she’s up next!