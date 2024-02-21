Center Township Deputy Constable Arrested in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS–A Center Township Deputy Constable in Marion County was arrested Monday night for having a handgun when he wasn’t allowed to because of a prior felony conviction on his record.

Possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer are the charges against 41-year-old Televalis Siggers.

Police were called to E. Washington St. on a report of a person armed with a weapon. That’s in a business area with multiple restaurants near Mitthoeffer Road on the east side of Indianapolis. That’s where they arrested Siggers.

Investigators say Siggers had his constable badge and ID on him when he was arrested. They also say they found a Motorola police radio, Glock mags, a police gun belt with pepper spray, a flashlight, handcuffs, a police hat, a .40 CAL Glock handgun and ammunition, and $1,664 in cash.

Court records show that Siggers pleaded guilty to felony battery in 2006. He also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery in 2015, but the misdemeanor charges were dismissed.

Siggers also has additional convictions for patronizing a prostitute and driving with a suspended license with a prior felony conviction. Siggers was taken to the Marion County Jail.

Less than a week prior to this, Center Township Constable Denise Paul Hatch was arrested for misconduct.

In Indiana, township constables act as bailiffs of township courts, with duties of serving judicial orders and keeping the peace.

A deputy constable is a law enforcement officer who serves in a subordinate role to a constable. They are often responsible for serving legal documents, such as summons, warrants, and subpoenas.

