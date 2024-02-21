Indianapolis Man Gets 18 Years for Trafficking Meth, Assaulted Woman Prior

INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Attorney’s Office of Southern Indiana announced on Wednesday that Cody Steele, 41 of Indianapolis, was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to distributing methamphetamine and carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

Court documents reveal that IMPD officers responded to report of shots fired on the southeast side of the city on May 27th, 2021. Witnesses told police that a red Hummer had shot at another vehicle before driving off. Officers located the Hummer and Steele shortly after.

IMPD found roughly 404 grams of methamphetamine, as well as a .38 caliber revolver and casings. Outside the Hummer police were able to find a loaded 7.62mm assault rifle that was reported to be stolen. Steele admitted to possessing the methamphetamine with intent to sell and carrying the guns while trafficking drugs.

Police also learned that earlier in the day Steele had been involved in a domestic assault. The victim claims to have attempted to “leave” Steele after which he struck her. Steele then threatened to kill her dogs. Later in the morning when the victim tried to leave again Steele threw a dog chain at her and damaged her vehicle to the point where she could not use it to get away.

The victim would then walk away, Steele later caught up with one of her dogs in his vehicle. He proceeded to threaten to kill the dog if she did not get in the car. He would then drive around for several hours not allowing her out of the car, at one point biting her arm. At some point the car stopped in a parking lot and the victim was able to call for help. A physical struggle ensued where bystanders helped and grabbed one of her dogs.

Steele has had prior felony convictions including domestic battery, child molestation of a ten-year-old, and escape. He also had previously violated a no-contact order with his wife.

Steele will have to serve an additional four years of supervised release after his 18 sentence is up.

