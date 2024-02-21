The city of North Las Vegas, Nevada, is celebrating Black History Month by hosting its first Black-owned business fair, and, unsurprisingly, a lot of white people are mad about it.

“We are the largest minority-majority city in the state, and every year we want to do something unique for Black History Month, and this year we decided to have a community event that focuses on Black-owned businesses,” Goynes-Bown told KTNV Las Vegas.

North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown, who is Black, announced the event over the weekend. On Saturday, Feb. 24, children in North Las Vegas will enjoy a Parks and Recreation area for kids, more than a dozen local Black-owned businesses and vendors will be able to connect with the community they reside in, attendees can visit a library open house and Thirty-Three Gallery’s art corner, and there will be great food provided by local culinary business like Shay’s Wave and Braise & Grill Food trucks. Sounds like a joyous time to be had by all, right? Well, not if you ask the world’s saltiest white people of Want To Be Oppressed So Bad America—because all they see is the word “Black” in the title of the event, and now they’re crying because they think it’s reverse Jim Crow.

The post White Folks Are Mad At Black-Owned Business Fair In North Las Vegas For Black History Month appeared first on NewsOne.

White Folks Are Mad At Black-Owned Business Fair In North Las Vegas For Black History Month was originally published on newsone.com