“Her Lies, His Secrets” Register To Win Contest

Published on February 21, 2024

Register for your chance to win tickets to see “Her Lies, His Secrets: Wrath of a Woman Scorned” on February 24th, 2024 at the Scottish Rites Cathedral, Indianapolis, IN

A broken heart, a daughter’s revenge, and a deadly pursuit. A mother seeks retribution against her late-lover’s son, risking lives in her relentless pursuit. Released from prison, fueled by anger and abandonment, the daughter hunts her mother while leaving destruction in her wake, demanding answers from the past and unraveling a web of secrets and lies of a scorned woman.

