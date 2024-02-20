Mike Woodson: “I’m Not Going Anywhere Anytime Soon”

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball Head Coach Mike Woodson says he’s “not going anywhere anytime soon.”

“I’m just going to build this team and put it in the best position possible and see where it leads us,” said Woodson in a Tuesday news conference over Zoom.

Right now, the Hoosiers sit 9th out of 14 teams in the Big Ten standings with a record of 14-11. They are 6-8 in Big Ten play with six games left before the Big Ten Tournament in March.

“We’ve got to win all six. Maybe I’m putting pressure on our guys, but that’s the only way I can coach. We’ve got to take it one game a time and try to win them all,” said Woodson.

One of the issues that the Hoosiers have been facing this year is free throw shooting. They are shooting 66% as a team from the free throw line.

“We just gotta keep working. In terms of shooting them and getting these guys comfortable, it’s important. Tomorrow, for example, they are going to be in that same position. They’re going to get fouled. They got to step up and make them,” said Woodson.

In the loss to Northwestern on Sunday, the Hoosiers shot 57% from the free throw line (12-21).

Indiana’s next opponent is the Nebraska Cornhuskers (18-8, 8-7 in Big Ten) on Wednesday night. Nebraska did beat Indiana back on January 3 86-70, but they only have one win on the road in the Big Ten. Wednesday night’s game is at Assembly Hall in Bloomington.

Woodson says despite all of the struggles recently, there is still hope that he can get things back on the right track.

“I came back to try and put this team in the best position possible and I’m going to continue to do that. I mean, I’m almost 66, but I feel good and still move around, and I think I still think well in terms of the game, and I still think I can teach the game. I don’t know. There are coaches that are coaching into their 70s I don’t know if that’s something I’ll do. I don’t know. But at this point I’ll take it a day at a time, a year at a time. I’m not going anywhere anytime soon, guys. I’m just not,” said Woodson.

You can hear the full media availability with Woodson at the top of the page.

