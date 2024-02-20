Colorado Detectives Identify Remains Found in 1991 As Man from Indianapolis

MINERAL COUNTY, CO.–Human remains found in a remote Colorado mountain pass over thirty years ago have been identified as a missing Indianapolis man.

Steven Risku, born in August 1957, was found in the Wolf Creek Pass in Mineral County, Colorado, in 1991. Investigators aren’t sure when Risku went missing, but they believe his last known address was in Indianapolis.

Risku’s family has told the police that though he occasionally visited California, it wasn’t clear why he went to Colorado. They said he was known to be “adventurous” and “loved the outdoors,” which may have led to him going to Colorado.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation were able to identify Risku by using forensic investigative genetic genealogy tools and dental records.

They also don’t know yet if foul play was involved in his death.

Mineral County Sheriff Terry Wetherill said identifying Risku was a “tremendous first step in helping provide his family with answers.”

Anyone with information on Risku’s death or why he was found in a remote location was asked to contact the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office at 719-658-2600.

