INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indy Metro Police cars were damaged in a crash Tuesday afternoon, following a chase.
Police say two cruisers were involved in a crash near U.S. 31 and Epler Avenue, which caused some traffic delays for southbound drivers. Two officers were evaluated at the scene, with one going to the hospital in stable condition.
Another person’s car was also hit during this collision, but that person was determined to be okay.
IMPD claims they have caught their suspects, who they had been investigating in reference to a gun-related crime. The suspect car was not part of this crash.
The post Two IMPD Officers Involved in Multi-Car Crash appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Two IMPD Officers Involved in Multi-Car Crash was originally published on wibc.com
