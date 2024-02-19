Lafayette Police Arrest 17 People Following Reports of Shots Fired

LAFAYETTE — According a news release from the Lafayette Police Department they made 17 arrests on Sunday following reports of shots fired.

LPD responded to the 1900 block of Schuyler Ave around 2:24 a.m. After arriving officers spotted multiple shell casings in the area. There were no injuries reported and police did not observe any damage to property.

Investigation revealed that a fight broke out during a large gathering at the home, during which shots were fired. Officers attempted to order individuals out of the home, but received “minimal cooperation”.

Approximately 4 hours later at 6:25 a.m. LPD received a search warrant and began arresting people in the home. In total police made 17 arrests. Those arrested ranged in age from a 14-year-old juvenile to a 25-year-old. All were charged with Visiting a Common Nuisance.

Officers recovered two guns at the scene, one of which was a fully automatic handgun that had been previously reported as stolen.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200.

