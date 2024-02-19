STATEWIDE — If you live in central Indiana but can’t seem to find the healthcare option for you, Community Health Network may have the solution.

Community Health Network is expanding its services with two new locations: one in Kokomo and one in Carmel. The Kokomo site will share space with the Walgreens on 3609 South La Fountain Street, which means you’ll be able to take care of prescriptions and treatments in one go.

The Carmel location at 12188A North Meridian Street Suite 325 will continue its focus on pediatric care with 12 exam rooms and three dedicated pediatricians.

“Community Health Network is deeply committed to enhancing health and well-being in the communities we serve,” said Dr. John Kunzer, Executive Vice President, Community Physician Network in a Monday press release. “Through our partnership with Walgreens, our patients have access to care where and when they need it. We are excited about the opportunity to extend that partnership and the care we already provide the Kokomo community. This strategic expansion ensures individuals can access the appropriate, exceptional care simply and conveniently.”

Both locations are accepting new patients. You can call 317-621-2727 or 1-800-777-7775 or visit ecommunity.com for any information.

The post Community Health Network Expands Central Indiana Operations appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Community Health Network Expands Central Indiana Operations was originally published on wibc.com