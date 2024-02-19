Listen Live
Local

Seven More Deaths Due to Flu Virus in Indiana

Seven More Deaths Due to Flu Virus in Indiana

Published on February 19, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

 

Sneezing woman medical nurse or doctor doing elbow sneeze

Source: filistimlyanin / Getty

 

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Health reports 96 flu deaths this season, seven more than last week. The CDC reports flu virus activity increase in Indiana again last week, but the state remains in the “high” category.

The Indiana Department of Health also has released new COVID-19 data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard. The data was collected through Tuesday, Feb. 13. The state’s dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

Indiana’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 26,285 on Tuesday from 26,219 on Jan. 30. That’s an increase of 66.

The post Seven More Deaths Due to Flu Virus in Indiana appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Seven More Deaths Due to Flu Virus in Indiana  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close