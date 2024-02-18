Sunday Morning: Three Shootings Leave Two Dead, Five Injured

INDIANAPOLIS — Three separate shootings on Indy’s northwest side left two dead and five injured Sunday morning.

Officers first responded to the 5000 block of West 71st Street around 12:30 a.m. They arrived to find two victims with gunshot wounds, both were in non-critical condition.

Second, police arrived at the 7500 block of Rockville Road. Officers arrived and found one victim shot, they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Finally, after 5:40 a.m. police received report of a third shooting off the 5700 block of Little Creek Drive. A man was sitting in his car in an apartment complex with a gunshot wound. The man was also pronounced dead at the scene upon the arrival of medics.

Anyone with information on any of these shootings is encouraged to call Detective Michael Wright with the IMPD homicide office.

